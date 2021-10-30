Wichita Transit to offer free rides on Election Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — With Election Day approaching on Tuesday, Nov. 2, Wichita Transit has announced that they will be offering free rides on all traditional bus routes and paratransit services for the entire day.

Riders will not need to provide any form of proof of voting to receive a ride, and buses will operate on a normal weekday schedule with service hours that span the total voting hours of each location.

According to Wichita Transit’s website, masks are still required to ride.

Last year, Wichita Transit provided 3,852 rides, compared to their regular average of 2,632.

Individual polling locations can be found by visiting the Sedgwick County Election Office website at sedgwickcounty.org/elections.

For a free online trip planner that includes bus routes and schedules, you can visit Wichita Transit’s website by clicking here.

