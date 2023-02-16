WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – From groceries to gas prices, inflation has made paying for basic necessities a struggle for many Kansans.

To help relieve the financial stress, local utility companies are taking applications for LIEAP – a Low-Income Energy Assistance Program.

The program is hosted by Evergy and Kansas Gas Service. While it is held annually, the program has extended the applicant to more individuals this year. Eligible households may be living at 150% of the poverty level, a 20% increase from last year’s cut-off.

Other eligibility requirements state the applicant must be responsible for paying the fuel bill and have paid a minimum of $80 toward utilities within the last 90 days.

Approved applicants will receive a certain benefit amount based on household income, the number of persons living at the address, the type of dwelling, and the type of heating fuel they use. Last year’s average benefit was $1,180.

LIEAP qualifiers can also apply for Wichita Public Works’ Water Bill Rate Relief Program. Eligible households will receive a $50 water bill credit.

“Just with the cost of everything going up, any additional financial assistance right now is much needed with the cost of groceries,” said Evergy senior customer affairs advisor Alison Lee, “You don’t have to be past due to apply for the Kansas LIEAP programs.”

The Evergy Connect Center hosted an event today, helping visitors with applications and answering questions. They also had booths providing resources for food, housing, healthcare, and employment support.

The center will host another event on March 9. You can visit here for the LIEAP event schedule.

The LIEAP application is also available on Evergy’s website. The deadline to apply is March 31 at 5 p.m.