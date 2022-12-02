WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A fight that broke out during lunch at Wichita West High School prompted a lockdown on Friday.

A USD 259 spokesperson said while staff were trying to break up the fight, other students got involved. Staff told students to go back to the classrooms, but according to a message from the principal, several students did not return to class.

The school went into lockdown to keep students away as staff took care of the situation. School officials said there were no major injuries to the staff.

A message was sent out to parents by Principal Mark Jolliffe that, in part, read:

“The behavior of a few will not deter our focus on teaching and learning. You need to know that last year we had our best graduation rate in 25+ years. So good that the State of Kansas has removed us from those schools that need additional interventions. Great things are happening at West. This will not get in our way of helping our students reach their goals.”

The lockdown was lifted around 1 p.m. Principal Jolliffe said consequences will be applied to the students who were involved in the fight.