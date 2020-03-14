Wichita Wind Surge follow Major League Baseball: Moving Opening Day date

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Wichita Wind Surge has officially said they will move their Opening Day date after Minor League Baseball postponed its season. Many fans have already purchased tickets, but the team says you have nothing to worry about. The only thing fans have to do is keep their ticket handy. Once a new start date is announced they can exchange that ticket.

In the meantime leaders at Wind Surge say they are expecting to hear news within a couple of weeks. They’ll rely on any decisions from Major League Baseball and will inform the public once a decision has been made. Another thing to keep an eye out for, the National Anthem try-outs which were suspended Saturday, March 14th the team says try-outs will likely be held at the Wind Surge stadium in a later month.

“That was going to start at 10 a.m. but we will be communicating via social media channels and we will send a press release when we have a rescheduled date,” said General Manager, Jared Forma.

Another thing the Wind Surge team would like to remind the public, keep an eye out for any phone calls or emails. Especially if you were one of nearly 600 people who applied for a Part Time Seasonal job. Leaders at Wind Surge say the start date for those employees will be pushed forward just like the start of the regular season.

“We just delayed our first staff and kind of orientation training with them as to knock out five to 600 people because that is what we pretty much hired to help us run the building,” added Forma.

