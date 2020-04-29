Wichita Wind Surge lighting up stadium blue for first responders

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) As the day turns to night the most important color in the Windsurge’s new logo is blue

The lights shine bright, not for the people taking the field but the emergency workers who are taking on the COVID-19 fight

“I think it is fantastic that they are willing to do such a kind gesture,” says Paul Misasi, Deputy Director of Operations for Sedgwick County EMS. “I know that our first responders during this epidemic — our paramedics feel a bit isolated as they encounter what is increasingly more and more dangerous.”

Whether it be EMS, fire, or police, blue represents all of them who share the fight together. The extra shine on the fences, patio, and seats are nice still some say their badges shine bright every day.

Whenever something very dramatic or drastic happens it does get the publics’ attention a little more,” says Stu Bevis, Deputy Fire Chief with the Wichita Fire Department. “Whether it is the current situation with COVID or a tornado or a massive event or fire — it certainly does pull the publics’ attention.”

“They are dedicated to their work,” Misasi adds. “They know what it is that they are getting themselves into as a first responder and paramedic.”

But the lights are a fitting way for first responders to get the love they deserve, though many people are unable to express that as they normally would.

“With the current guidelines of social distancing it is a good way to show appreciation without coming up and shaking hands and giving hugs,” Bevis says.