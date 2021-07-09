Wichita Wind Surge: Surging business in Delano District

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – It’s been 28 home games so far for the Surge playing here in ICT and the fans just keep coming. Some business owners said the extra surge in traffic is good news.

“We have had quite a few people say they went to the game and made a point of stopping in,” said Derek Sorrells, the owner of Sweet N Saucy.

In Delano, people are doing more than just playing ball, the owner of Sweet N Saucy said the Wind Surge game has given his store a 10-20% boost.

“It’s been really positive people will sometimes have dinner at the Monarch and stop in afterward, put a couple of items in their car before they head out into the game, or for the afternoon games on Saturday they will stop in afterward because we are open until 7, so it has been great with the additional traffic,” said Sorrells.

From candy to food, to being trapped in a room! The owner Laura Sorrell of the Room in Delano said foot traffic has been good for business.

“They always point and say oh I want to come to do this,” said Laura Sorrell.

Some baseball fans are spending the entire day in Delano. “We have some group that comes really early and our booking starts at 11 am so we are open pretty early they come do that grab a bite in Delano and then head over to the game,” said Laura Sorrell.

Both owners said they are pleased with their boost in business and are glad the Wind Surge has helped to ease the parking situation to keep parking spots open for customers.