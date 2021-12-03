Wichita Wind Surge unaffected by MLB lockout, will start season April 2022

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association could not reach a labor agreement on Thursday, the players have officially been locked out for the first time since 1990.

Thankfully for Wind Surge fans, the Minor League Baseball team in Wichita announced on Friday that they will not be affected by the lockout and are beginning preparations to start their season on April 8, 2022.

We're looking forward to seeing you at the ballpark this April! ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/XgRgepHEdo — Wichita Wind Surge (@WindSurgeICT) December 3, 2021

In their inaugural season in 2021, the Wind Surge finished the season 69-51 and first place in the Double-A Central League in the regular season. They lost in the Double-A Championship Series, three games to none.

The Wind Surge is the Double-A Minor League Affiliate of the Minnesota Twins. They are set to open the season at home against the Tulsa Drillers, who is the Minor League Affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

