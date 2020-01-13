Wichita woman arrested in connection to dog in locked cage in Wichita dumpster

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department arrested a 26-year-old Wichita woman Monday, in connection to an emaciated dog found in a locked kennel that was thrown in a dumpster.

According to WPD, Raykesha Hardyway is being charged with one count of animal cruelty, abandonment – failure to provide adequate provisions and an outstanding warrant.

The WPD animal services section received a phone call from the Wichita Animal Action League regarding information about the brown Pitbull and Boxer mix inside of a kennel that was discarded in a trash dumpster in the 2200 block of South Oliver.

The investigation is ongoing and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Original Story:

An animal rescue group says an emaciated dog is recovering after he was found in a locked kennel that was thrown in a dumpster.

“This didn’t just happen overnight,” said Lt. Brian Sigman, Wichita Animal Control commander for the Wichita Police Department. “Someone was basically starving this dog to death.”

The Wichita Animal Action League said in a Facebook post that the dog was found Wednesday at Ashley Lane Apartment at Oliver and Pawnee and taken to a veterinarian, where he is “eating food as fast as it’s put in front of him.”

A Good Samaritan found the dog later that night and took it to an emergency veterinarian for treatment.

The dog is around 2 years old and weighs less than 25 pounds, about half the amount he should weigh. The post described the dog as “very sweet and loving.”

“His ribs are obviously very noticeable,” said Sarah Coffman with The Wichita Animal Action League. “His pelvis sticks out really bad and he’s got some ulcers on his back legs.”

Lt. Sigman said surveillance video obtained Thursday shows two suspects putting the male pit bull mix in the dumpster.

“There is video in the area and we have retrieved that video,” said Lt. Sigman. “It does show some promising results and we’re hoping we can do some additional follow-up and come up with some suspects on this case.”

Local rescues urge pet owners to find local resources if you or someone you know is unable to care for an animal.

“If you find yourself in over your head and can’t keep your dog or your cat, don’t do this,” said Coffman. “There are resources out there.”

Lt. Sigman said they will push for felony charges for the suspects responsible for neglecting and starving the dog. After the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Sedgwick County District Attorney.

Coffman said the cost to treat the dog at the emergency vet clinic is around $1,000 a day.

