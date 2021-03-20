Wichita woman dead, police search for her missing car

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating the death of 38-year-old Natasha Arvidson of Wichita.

Wichita Police are searching for her 2000 silver Mercury Grand Marquis with Kansas tag number 834 NPD. A window or windows on the driver’s side are broken out.

Arvidson’s Car. Courtesy: WPD

If you see this vehicle or know of its whereabouts, please call 911. It was last seen in the area of Pawnee and I-135 early Saturday morning.

At approximately 9 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a home in the 10600 block of West Taft on an assist EMS call. Upon arrival, officers located Arvidson with injuries to her body. She was pronounced dead on the scene. Arvidson’s Grand Marquis was also not at the home.

Investigators are currently working to determine the circumstances of what occurred in this case.

If anyone has any information on this case, they can call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.