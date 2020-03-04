Wichita woman dedicates life to helping women recover from abuse

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Tisha Neloms makes it look easy as she juggles being a wife, mother, and founder of Rahab Enrichment Center. It’s a non-profit organization that helps women and children break free from human trafficking and begin a new life.

“That is in my heart to help those who can’t get out of it, get out of it,” said Neloms.

Her passion for helping women started several years ago. A passion birthed from pain. Neloms was sexually abused at the age of 10. It wasn’t until the age of 25 that she began to heal.

“As God allowed me to find my voice, I wanted other women to find their voice,” said Neloms.

As an overcomer, it led her to start her first outreach program five years ago called ‘ANew me.’ The program provides support groups for abused women. Over the years, it has touched the lives of more than 2,500 women. One of them is Alicia Bowers Rodriguez, who thanks to the program, is now a survivor of human trafficking. She credits Neloms for giving her hope.

“She’s always been a great support and a great person to talk to and I feel like she helped save my life,” said Bowers Rodriguez.

Neloms wanted to reach even more women. In 2017, she started ‘Women Empowering Women Wichita.’ It’s a program to connect and uplift women in business and ministry through networking seminars and motivational speakers.

“Bringing people together in a same room because it blessed me. it lets you know hey there’s some else that’s been through the same thing I’ve been through. It brings that empowerment to each other,” said Neloms.

Her dedication to serving others is the common thread through each of her programs. So much so that she gives from her own pocket to make it all possible, never looking for anything in return.

“I’m just very proud of her and I wanted people to know in the community what she’s doing in the community because she does it out of her heart,” said Evelyn Nielsen.

“As long as one woman was impacted I feel like I did my job,” said Neloms.

Nelom’s goal is to grow Rahab Enrichment Center to include a shelter for women and children in Kansas and then expand to Texas, Oklahoma and Missouri.

