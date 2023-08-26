WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — First responders were at an apartment complex in east Wichita where a woman was killed Saturday morning.

The call came in around 11:30. Police say they received a call from someone out of state who reported her son told her he may have harmed his girlfriend.

Officers responded to an apartment complex near the intersection of 21st. and Rock Rd. They knocked on the door and a man opened the door.

“He has been cooperative,” Police said at the scene. “Gave us the keys to the vehicle and told us that she was in the vehicle.”

Officers went to the vehicle and located a 19-year-old woman in the trunk. She was pulled from the car, and lifesaving measures were given but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they have a suspect in custody. An investigation is ongoing.