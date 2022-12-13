WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 44-year-old man in January 2021 pleaded guilty on Friday.

Hayley Wilkinson, 30, pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident and driving under the influence.

Court filings show on Jan. 9, 2021, just after midnight, officers were dispatched to an injury collision in the 100 block of E. Woodlawn Ct., where a woman, later identified as Wilkinson, was driving a Nissan Maxima and hit John Eyster, a pedestrian.

Wilkinson did not attempt to render aid and left the scene.

Police said in an affidavit Wilkinson drove approximately 1,300 feet with Eyster’s body on the windshield of the car.

Eyster was pronounced dead at 12:38 a.m.

Officers on the scene conducted a preliminary breath test which showed a result of .143 BAC, almost twice the legal limit.

The affidavit says Wilkinson told police while they transported her to the Wichita Police Traffic Bureau that she was drunk and knew she should not have been driving and that “the guy walked in front of her car.”

Wilkinson is scheduled for sentencing in March 2023.