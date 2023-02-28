WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman was sentenced to prison by a judge for a fatal car crash in Aug. 2021.

Lila Garcia, 27, was sentenced to 32 months in prison with 24 months of post-release supervision. She pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident on Jan. 10, according to the District Attorney’s office.

On Aug. 11, 2021, Garcia was driving a car east at the intersection of Pawnee and Woodlawn when, while making a left turn, she crashed into a motorcycle being driven by Albert Ortiz-Carrasco, 34 of Wichita.

Ortiz-Carrasco died at the scene. The DA’s office says Garcia did not stop after the crash and drove north on Woodlawn. Deputies later found Garcia’s car at her home.

Along with the prison term, Garcia will be required to pay a fine of $750.