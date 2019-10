WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– A Wichita woman has been sentenced to 40 months in federal prison for her involvement in four local robberies.

According to police, 22-year-old Savannah Cole pleaded guilty to stealing from a Dollar General, C-Store, Arby’s, and a Circle K.

Police say that Cole and co-defendant, 29-year-old Kenneth Cade went to each store pointing a gun at employees demanding money from them.

Cade was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison last month.

