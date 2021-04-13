Wichita woman shot by police appears before a judge

News

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman who was shot by police two weeks ago has been charged in the case.

Police say Jennifer Miller aimed a gun at officers and that is why an officer shot her. She survived and went before a judge Tuesday afternoon. Miller was wearing a sling.

The judge read the charges against Miller – two counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer; use of a deadly weapon. The judge set her bond at $100,000. Her next court date is April 29.

The incident surrounding the charges started with police checking the parking lots of two businesses near Kellogg and Rock Road.

They say they saw Miller taking items from a stolen car and approached her. They say she responded by reaching into her purse, pulling out a handgun and pointing it at them.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories