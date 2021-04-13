Wichita woman shot by police appears before a judge

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman who was shot by police two weeks ago has been charged in the case.

Police say Jennifer Miller aimed a gun at officers and that is why an officer shot her. She survived and went before a judge Tuesday afternoon. Miller was wearing a sling.

The judge read the charges against Miller – two counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer; use of a deadly weapon. The judge set her bond at $100,000. Her next court date is April 29.

The incident surrounding the charges started with police checking the parking lots of two businesses near Kellogg and Rock Road.

They say they saw Miller taking items from a stolen car and approached her. They say she responded by reaching into her purse, pulling out a handgun and pointing it at them.