Wichita woman wants accountability after watching her dog get killed by two dogs

A Wichita woman is fighting for answers and accountability.

She says she watched her small dog, Tootsie, attacked and killed Wednesday evening.

“She was my companion. She was my partner. She was my little world,” says Rosalba Terrazas.

it was supposed to be a normal bathroom break but it turned into a nightmare.

“I could hear her crying,” says Terrazas.

Terrazas is still in shock.

“But what I don’t understand is the way they attacked her. It was like she was a piece of meat. These dogs were vicIous,” says Terrazas. “She was almost to me, She could have ran straight but what I think is that Tootsie got into protective mode. She turned to detour the dogs away from me. She was protecting me.”

Tootsie was mauled by two pit bull type dogs who have now been detained by animal control and deemed dangerous. Animal Control is still trying to track down the owners. If found, Lieutenant Brian Sigman says they will have to pay thousands of dollars to get their dogs back and, if they do, they’ll have to put up special signage.

“Due to a matter of public safety, and the fact that the owner does not want that dog back and does not want to meet those restrictions, then at then at that point that dog would be humanely euthanized,” says Sigman.

“I still think that their owners should be accountable for what they did,” says David Terrazas. “They traumatized my mom.”

All this family has now are pictures to remember their beloved dog.

“I miss her and I am going to miss her so much,” says Terrazas.

Animal Control say they are still working to contact the owners. Once they do, they say, they have have two weeks to claim the two dogs. If they are not claimed they will be euthanized.