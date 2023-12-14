WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita says they are working to help keep the water flowing for businesses inside Towne West.

In an email to KSN News, Meghan Lovely with the City of Wichita says the city has contacted the property manager for the mall about the delinquent water bills.

“Amid the busy shopping season, we are working with stores to try to avoid water shut off and help them stay open,” says Lovely in the email. “We try to work with all customers who are delinquent to avoid having to shut off water – shutting off water is usually a last resort that stems from multiple attempts to get in contact with the water customer and connect them with resources or set them up with a payment plan to avoid having their water shut off.”

On Wednesday, the city confirmed that three businesses had water turned off by the city due to delinquent water bills. Messages left yesterday with Kohan Retail Investment Group, which owns Towne West, have not been returned.

It is not the first time the mall has had trouble keeping utilities on. Electricity was turned off at the mall in September and again in November.