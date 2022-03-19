RUSH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man has died after a rollover crash in Rush County on Saturday afternoon.

On Saturday Wichita police issued a silver alert to try to locate 71-year-old Wichitan Thomas Talburt.

Deputies say Talburt was found involved in what appears to be a one-car rollover accident.

Rush County officials say that around 2 p.m. on Saturday, they received a 911 call saying a car had rolled over in the 3900 block of Ave. X in Pawnee Rock.

An investigation found that between 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m., Talburt was driving a 1999 Subaru Legacy traveling west. The vehicle left the north side of the roadway, rolling multiple times.

Officials say Talburt was thrown out of the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Rush County Coroner.