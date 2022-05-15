WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A person who was shot three times early Sunday morning in Wichita is not cooperating with investigators.

According to the Wichita Police Department, they received a call at 2 a.m. for a disturbance with shots fired near the intersection of E Lincoln St & S Crestway St.

Upon arrival to the area, Wichita police say they found a 32-year-old man walking eastbound on Lincoln, at Pershing, with three gunshot wounds.

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says the man was taken to a local hospital for the treatment of his serious injuries but is expected to survive.

The scene of the shooting took place in the 800 block of S. Crestway, according to the WPD. They say the victim did not cooperate with investigators.

An investigation is ongoing.

Wichita police ask anyone with information to call WPD investigators at 316-268-4407 or report their information anonymously to Crime Stoppers online or by calling 316-267-2111.