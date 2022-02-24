WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Mickey Cesar is a Wichita native who now calls Kyiv, Ukraine, where he works as an English teacher, home.

Cesar said he did not expect Russia to invade Ukraine so soon.

“Definitely did not expect, you know, a full-on attack from three directions,” Cesar said.

He says while it is a scary time as Russian forces move in, he said it felt strangely normal.

“Buses were still going,” Cesar said. “There was still people on the street, just a lot of like really grim expressions.”

Although initially scared to go out, Cesar decided to go to the grocery store Thursday.

“I didn’t really need any more coffee, vodka, or cigarettes, okay? Because I have plenty. But I just said I need to go outside. I need to look at the streets. I need to hear the sounds and see what’s happening,” he said.

Cesar heard several explosions through the day and even was able to see fighter jets from his window at home.

He says the government is asking people to seek bomb shelter, and it has turned out to be harder than expected.

“I walked around to four locations that were supposed to be bomb shelters, and there was like nothing. There was no access, no signs.”

Cesar does not want to leave his home in Kyiv but has a plan just in case he’s forced to flee.

“I’m going to wait for the dust to settle for transport to clear up, and then I’ll go to Europe, probably Berlin.”