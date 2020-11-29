Wichitans come out with wallets, masks for Small Business Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Small Business Saturday is usually a day of rushes for local shops. This year being in the middle of pandemic local shops are saying community support this year is crucial to keep them a float.

“Nobody wants to see their favorite places go out of business. So, it’s just important if we want to keep our guys around we need to show them a little bit of love,” said Kelsey Metzinger, Owner of Bungalow 26.

“Things are unpredictable. You know, small businesses and restaurants are shutting down left and right throughout the country throughout the world. So, just trying to take it one day at a time,” said Kevin Wildt, Vortex Souvenir Co-Owner.

Wichitans are stepping in with masks on and wallets ready to show their favorite local businesses some love.

“We got to do our part to give back to our community. Make sure these people are here next year,” said Justine Cosby.



“It’s been a hard year but I feel like people are really kind of trying to rally behind the local businesses so it’s good,” said Mike Stout.

Many owners and shoppers alike saying a dollar spent locally has a bigger impact than at a chain retailer.

“Even $50 can go a long way for just one person, a small business. and it’s better to just support your local people that you live around,” said Jaci Mitchell.

Businesses like Bungalow 26 creating new ways to serve you from the comfort of your home.

“Everyone’s getting really creative. A lot of people are doing curbside as we are, dropping off packages. So, there’s a lot there’s a lot of creativity a lot of innovation in the way people are doing their businesses right now,” Metzinger said.

Business owners feeling thankful for each sale.

“I’ve seen a lot of new faces today and that makes me happy. So, we appreciate, you know, the community coming out and supporting our small local shops,” said Erica Hernandez, Owner of Monica’s Bundt Cake.

