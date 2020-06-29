Wichitans gather for rally focusing on Black women lost to police brutality

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sunday, June 28, dozens filled McAdams Park to hear from performers and speakers about the importance of supporting and uplifting black women. Especially, taking time to remember those who are among the list of names who they believe unjustly died at the hands of police.

“With everything going on in the world with the Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd it just seems people have really forgotten about the black women who have also died at the hands of police brutality,” said Nichole Lee, event organizer.

15-year-old Nazjai Dickson was one of the speakers at the #SayHerNameICT rally. She did research and read off the names of black women whose lives were cut short. “We want everyone to know that going to these things is not enough. Making these posters is not enough. We need to be out there signing petitions, getting it well known and letting everyone know that this is a problem and it has always been a problem,” she said.

Eleanor Bumpurs, Sandra Bland, and Breonna Taylor were just some of the names said out loud.

Organizers and attendees are pleading with the community to embrace change during these challenging times. “If you are one of the people who talk about being an ally, you know come on out, learn something, don’t be afraid to make friends, like that is how you are going to make a step in change,” said Adara Corbin.

“Get it out there and let it be known that you want to be a part of the solution and on the right part of history,” said Dickson.

Event organizers are also encouraging people to not only attend rallies and protests but also use their voice in the polls. The deadline to register to vote for the Kansas Primary Election is Tuesday, July 14.

If you want to register to vote, you can click here and get it done in a couple minutes.

