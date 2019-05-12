Wichitans gather in support of Albert Wilson

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichitans gathered at McAdams Park in support of Albert Wilson, a Wichita man who was convicted of rape in Lawrence earlier this year.

The rape happened in 2016 when he was a KU student. The 23 year old was sentenced to 12 years in prison after being convicted of the rape of a teenage girl he met at a bar in Lawerence. Wilson was 20 at the time.

The case has made national headlines with some saying the conviction was unjust with the amount of evidence available.

Celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Meek Mill have voiced their support for Wilson.

On Sunday, KSN spoke to Wilson’s mother.

“My son had no record. Period. Not a ticket. He really didn’t even know where he at right now. He lost. You know what I am saying?” said Edith Dotson.

His mother and the group believe he did not get a fair trial.

“I just need help somebody getting my baby out of there because he does not deserve what he is getting now.”