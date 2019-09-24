Wichitans invited on walking tour of Riverfront

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichitans, get your creative juices flowing!

The Greater Wichita Partnership, along with other local organizations, is hosting the second round of community engagement for the Riverfront Legacy Master Plan.

Urban Explorations is a walking tour of the master plan site — which is south of Douglas to Kellogg, and the east bank of the Arkansas River to Main Street.

The tour gives the public a first-hand look at the area, in an effort to envision what it could look like in the future.

“We want to know what’s great about this site and what would we want to see change about this whole site,” said Evan Roselle, vice president of projects at the Greater Wichita Partnership.

Community leaders hope to revitalize the area, as many new developments are popping up around it, such as Wichita’s new baseball stadium.

A new look can help Wichita attract more people to live in and visit the city.

“It’s activated spaces like this — reasons to come down to the river, reasons to engage, reasons to gather as a whole community,” explained Roselle.

Urban Exploration tours are scheduled for today and Wednesday.

Tuesday: 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Meet at the east connecting lobby at The Jester statue between Bob Brown Expo Hall and Century II, 225 W. Douglas near the box office.

Wednesday: 7:30 a.m. and noon

Meet in the Riverview Ballroom in the Hyatt Regency, 400 West Waterman.

Tours are scheduled to last about an hour and will include walking about a half-mile and climbing up and going down stairs. People who have difficulty with mobility can indicate that on the RSVP and accommodations will be arranged. In addition, Spanish-language translators will be available.

RSVP at riverfrontlegacywichita.org.