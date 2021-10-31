Wichitans maintain social distance while celebrating in-person festivities

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Costumes and candy! Trunk-or-treats are back for many organizations this year to help celebrate Halloween. Several area families said they almost forgot what it was like to go out during October and celebrate events like these with their loved ones.



Since the pandemic put a halt on several events last year, this year residents were able to socialize and enjoy some family fun while remaining aware of the COVID-19 health guidelines. With events like trunk or treat, parents were still able to keep their kids socially distanced and wore their mask if they chose to.



“Being that it’s in the daytime and you can socially distance cause it’s outside and kids still get to participate in activities that’s the awesome part of it,” said grandmother of two, Berneice Dixon.

For those who wish to participate in other events like trunk-or-treat here are a list of events happening through Wichita today.

Trick or Treat: Today from 11 AM – 1 PM at the Kansas Humane Society at 3313 N. Hillside St., Wichita, KS 67219

Trunk or Treat: Today from 2 PM- 4 PM at 745 N. Westlink Ave., Wichita, KS 67212

Trunk Or Treat: Today from 3 PM Art Wichita First Church of the Nazarene at 1400 E. Kellogg Dr. S, Wichita, KS 67211

Cedar Creek Halloween Hootenanny Trick-or-Treat at Cedar Creek: Today from 4 PM – 7 PM at 6100 N 119th St. W., Maize, KS 67101

Harvest Party & Trunk Or Treat: Today from 5 PM – 7 PM at 2110 W. 45th St S., Wichita, KS 67217

Trunk or Treat: Today from 5 PM- 7:30 PM at Grace Communion Derby at 321 S. Derby Ave, Derby, KS 67037

Trunk or Treat: Today from 6 PM – 9 PM at Metro East Baptist Church at 333 N. 143rd St E., Wichita, KS 67230