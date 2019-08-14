Wichitans organize donation drive to help children affected by the ICE raids in Mississippi

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A group of Wichitans are stepping up to help the children in Mississippi separated from their parents after recent ICE raids there.

Ricardo Trejo along with others in the community are collecting donations to take to Morton, Mississippi. He says he was moved to do something after seeing a viral video on Facebook of a child crying and begging for its parents.

Now through Friday, he and other volunteers are collecting clothes, non-perishable food, and personal hygiene items. Children are also making handwritten cards with messages of hope to hand out.

Trejo said they are not focusing on the politics surrounding the ICE raids but helping kids in need.

“Maybe we aren’t going to take away [their] pain,”said Trejo. “[These donations will help them] to see hope and that’s what we’re going to take this as a hope that there is someone thinking about them.”

Donations can be dropped off at the following three locations around Wichita.

Westway Event Center: 2561 South Seneca (inside Westway Plaza) from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 15 and Friday, August 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

120 N. Hillside from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, August 15

1935 N. Broadway from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday August 15

Trejo and several other volunteers will drive the donations to Mississippi on Friday.