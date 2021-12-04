Wichitans organize first hispanic posada

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Saturday, December 4 the Wichita community will have the opportunity to attend a traditional Hispanic posada. For those who don’t know, a posada is a Hispanic tradition that has been celebrated for more than 400 years.

It’s a reenactment of the journey of Mary and Joseph in search of a room or shelter
before the birth of Jesus Christ.

This reenactment is typically celebrated in Latin America. Countries like Mexico, Guatemala,
Honduras, Cuba, and Spain practice this from Dec. 16 through the 24th. This year Wichitans will be able to celebrate it as well.

“So, we are going to be having food, which is tamales, buñuelos. This is the traditional food that is offered during the posadas. Also, the traditional dances like the matachines, the folkloric dance that represents our culture in Latin America,” said Yeni Telles, community organizer for the Sunflower Community.

The posada will be at the child advocacy center Saturday, December 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.



