Wichitans react as the heat goes on and on

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – for the fourth time this year — the mercury in Wichita hit the century mark. Adding in the humidity, it felt more like 109 degrees.

“Oh my God, it is horrid right now, it’s hot, it is humid — just unfun all around,” said Daniel as he sipped on his iced coffee.

Some Wichitans, like Sam and his brother, cooled down with ice cream.

“We just got haircuts and I said, okay, now we’re going to Churn and Burn to cool down,” he said.

The weather being so blazing, employees at the ice cream parlor were happy to make custom creations using nitrogen.

“It feels amazing. It’s like an air conditioner blowing right at you,” commented Shaela.

Others ended up at the ice rink.

“This is so refreshing — you know, you walk in, it feels good, feels good out in the rink and full of fresh cold air,” said Mike.

A lot of people also headed out to the pool to enjoy the last few days of summer before school is back in session.

Unfortunately, not everyone was able to beat the heat. Tom, for example, has no air conditioning in his car.

“I feel like I’m about to die, faint, while I drive on Kellogg,” said Tom.

For all those having fun in the sun, the key to staying healthy is hydrating and seeking shade when possible.