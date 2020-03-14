Wichitans react to new gathering ban

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichitans are now altering some plans after Sedgwick County and the City of Wichita banned all public gatherings of 250 people or more.

“I mean, it’s a little disappointing that some of the events are canceled around town,” said Wichitan Michael Jarrell.

INTRUST Bank Arena has cancelled it’s events. As well as the Chisholm Trail Marathon and more. “The parade over in Delano got canceled and we were looking forward to seeing that. But, I mean it’s for everyone’s safety,” said Jarrell.

The ban was created as a precaution to keep the coronavirus from spreading. “Everyone’s health is important. So, it’s nice that they’re keeping it limited,” said Ashley Gonzalez.

Michael Turner and Ashley Gonzalez work at River City Brewing. They say after the announcement, their tables were cut-in half and work schedules were altered. “We totally understand why it’s happening. So, there’s no hard feelings but at the same time work wise, money wise. It is gonna have an affect on us,” said Michael Turner.

Some Wichitans feel the ban could change people’s every day decisions. “I’m curious to see what will happen with the restaurants and bars downtown and even the museums,” said Jarrell.

“It does affect people’s choices but I think people will still be gathering regardless,” said Brennan Macklin.

There is no timeline for when the ban will be lifted. The city says it hopes to reschedule some of the canceled events.

LATEST STORIES: