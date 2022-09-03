WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Lacing up their shoes for a good cause. Many Kansans started off their long weekend with the 294 Strong 5K run and mile fun run.

All of the proceeds for the event benefited Wichita Police Department officer Daniel Gumm. Gumm was diagnosed with cancer. He has served WPD for 18 years and is a K9 handler. Agencies from all over Kansas came out to show their support.

The Gumm family is feeling thankful for all the support.

“Very touched, very overwhelmed by the community support you know, they’re usually the ones that are out helping others be the ones getting the support now just very overwhelming to them,” said Steve Jerrell, Honore Adversis Foundation spokesman.

If you are interested in helping Officer Gumm and his family, you can visit the Honore Adversis website by clicking here.