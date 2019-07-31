Wichitans start ‘ICT Walk and Talk’ to promote walking meetings

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – To get people out of the office and outside, three Wichitans started a project called ICT Walk and Talk to promote walking meetings and healthier lifestyles.

While the zoo or a park is not your average place for a company meeting, several people in Wichita are working to encourage employers to help make it an option.

Three Wichita have helped create ICT Walk and Talk.

“It’s just sitting in a chair, sitting at a desk, sitting at a conference table and just talking over the phone,” said Marc Knowles, commercial real estate broker. “We don’t connect anymore the way we used to connect.”

The creator’s idea of walking meetings is taking off with now both Facebook and Instagram pages.

“When you’re out and about with someone else, instead of on the phone, on social media and email, you’re actually able to connect with an individual and talk business and connect with your environment,” said Knowles.

James Clendenin, Wichita city councilman began his fitness journey a few months ago and has already lost 30 pound. He said taking his meetings outdoors is helping him stay active.

“I decided I needed to get in shape,” said Clendenin. “I wasn’t feeling very well, I wasn’t doing my job well and I decided that I needed to lose weight.”

Clendenin said walking meetings could have tremendous benefits and change the scenery for the average person working in an office.

“It’s actually like putting spinach in a smoothie so my daughter will drink it,” said Clendenin. “When you’re out talking and you’re doing business and you see the scenery, you don’t realize you’re being healthy.”

So, whether you’re a lawyer, a cashier or a teacher, the creators of ICT Walk and Talk said you can also get out and get moving just about anywhere in Wichita.

“Anybody can do this,” said Trevor Hill, benefits consultant. “That’s the entire idea. All it takes is getting outside, putting one foot in front of the other.”

Hill said he is excited to see where this idea goes and hoping Wichitans and beyond will join along.

“We want to see other people doing this idea, we want to see other people out walking,” said Hill.

The group is working to schedule a large walking meeting to get others going on the idea.

To learn more visit the ICT Walk and Talk Facebook page or Instagram.