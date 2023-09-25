WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s a hot mayoral race between incumbent Brandon Whipple and challenger Lilly Wu. Tonight they faced off in a debate.

At least 100 people crowded into Roxy’s for the debate. It was a mixed bag. Some supported Wu, some Whipple, and a lot of others say they’re undecided.

“I’m here to get more information, I’m here because at this point we’re undecided,” said Alan Lies.

Like many at the debate, Lies was unsure who will get his vote.

“Our police department is very, very important,” Lies said. It’s probably the number one thing in the city that keeps us protected.”

The state of the police department is a point of concern for Wu supporter Harvey Sorensen.

“At the end of the day, if our streets aren’t working, if our people aren’t safe, if they don’t feel good at home and coming to work, they’re not gonna want to live in Wichita,” Sorensen said.

Sorensen says Wu’s commitment to WPD will help. He says watching the debate reaffirmed his support.

“I think Lily has the right answers on all of those key questions,” Sorensen said.

Not all agree. Whipple supporter Suzanne Coch says the most important thing to her is that everyone gets treated equally.

“I think he seems like a very fair individual, that he supports everyone as strongly as he can,” Coch said of Whipple.

Tonight was an opportunity for constituents to gather more information about where Whipple and Wu stand on major topics including the opioid epidemic, inclusivity and cost of living.

Still, some walked away without a clear choice on who will get their vote Nov. 7.

A mayoral debate will be held at Wichita State University on Oct. 18.