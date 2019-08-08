Wichita’s new baseball stadium has topping out ceremony

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita’s new baseball stadium celebrated another milestone Wednesday. The city hosted a topping out ceremony as construction crews put the last structural beam into place.

The community, construction crews, and several council members took turns signing the beam before it went up. They stood on the same ground where the first milestone took place.

“We stood here on February 13 on the groundbreaking and that was about four innings ago,” said Mike Grier, President Eby Construction. “We’ve got five innings left right but we’re winning right now and we want to keep it that way”

Grier said the project is right on schedule to be completed by March 2020 and so far is under the $75 million budget.

Everyone watched the beam begin to rise to its final destination. It’s a reflection of the team effort by the city, construction crews, and architects to get to this moment.

“The steal topping off is really kind of the cherry on the top of the sundae,” said Lou Schwechheimer, Managing General Partner Wichita Baseball. “Because the men and women they have worked so hard now have an opportunity to celebrate this milestone.”

Schwechheimer said the topping off ceremony also marks the near completion of the design phase.

“The design build was absolutely the right method and the approach that we needed to take,” said Mayor Jeff Longwell.

“Now we go to work on the seating bowl,” said Schwechheimer. “We go to work on the museum we go to work on the field and it’s the great race to opening day,”

The new team which has yet to be named swings into action April 14.

You can watch a time-lapse video here of the stadium’s construction.