WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Discussions continued Tuesday around Wichita’s emergency winter shelter. The African American Council of Elders called a meeting with HumanKind Ministries and the City to discuss details about the facility.

Elder Michelle Vann called the meeting. She says, “We were not at the table prior to this to ask the questions that we wanted to ask.”

The Council of Elders hoped the project would be paused before the city approved funding. Vann says, “That didn’t happen, so what’s our next step.”

Tuesday’s meeting was held at The Center, where KSN reporter Asia Cymone Smith sat in to listen. She was asked not to record the conversation. The goal was to get answers to the plan moving forward.

HumanKind President Natasha St. Arnault was in attendance. She explained that they are working to set up beds and bring supplies into the building and believes they will be able to open within the next few days. St. Arnault says that opening will be more urgent if cold weather hits.

The shelter may not be fully operational on its opening date, but it will have security measures in place. They have taken suggestions from the Homeless Outreach Team (H.O.T.) on implementing security.

St. Arnault says there will be 24/7 surveillance, with at least two security guards, seven staff on site, and a dedicated shelter supervisor.

Frustrations from the Council of Elders seemed to have fizzled out some since last week when they first discussed concerns. However, the Council of Elders and other community leaders are not fully satisfied. They still expressed safety concerns and frustration over the prior lack of communication.

Attendees brought up questions about how HumanKind will keep people from littering and loitering in the neighborhood around the shelter.

St. Arnault says they will have controlled intake and door take times to make sure people can’t come and go at any time of day.

She says another incentive to keep people at the shelter is to bring in 15 service providers. The providers will offer services including substance abuse support, meals, healthcare and clothing.

Another concern from the Council of Elders and the community was that this shelter would be in place longer than anticipated.

St. Arnault confirmed to attendees that they will not continue to operate the shelter come April 1, 2024. She says they believe they can fully vacate the premises within two weeks after the last shelter date.

“This dialogue and this feedback with those in District 1 and the community and the surrounding areas, we really value our relationships with them, and we know that they’re already supporters, they’re volunteers, they’re strong leaders we want to be active listeners and hear what they have to say and really receive that feedback,” said St. Arnault.

Vann said she also wants to look at ways to collaborate and make the project positive.

“Can we cook a meal? Can we come in and do a class? Can we help patrol? Are their televisions, are their things for people to do? Can we offer a financial literacy class? Can we offer a bible study,” she said.

She says people living in the area are not the only ones who would prefer the shelter to be somewhere else.

“Some people have said, ‘Hey, we’ve went down there, and we’ve interviewed, and the people they’re going to bring over don’t necessarily want to come over here either,” she added, “When they leave, and they’re not being housed in this particular facility, did they leave better than they came.”