WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Today is the grand opening of the new evergreen resource center and library. KSN News talked with city leaders who say they’ve been waiting for this day. The grand opening is at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9th. Residents can expect several surprises when attending the celebration.

Community leaders at the resource center say they’ve been waiting for this day ever since they moved locations and now that it’s here, they can’t wait to share the excitement with the public. Wichita mayor Brandon Whipple will be there, city council members, food trucks and typical Mexican dancers. The ribbon cutting will be at 10 a.m. but the celebrations will go on after that.

“For our grand opening the building is finally done and the murals are all complete and the furniture is here, and we are also going to take a moment and pause and celebrate the exiting activities we have happening,” said Executive Director of Empower, Ariel Rodriguez.

For those who have not attended the new resource center the address is 2601 N. Arkansas

Wichita, KS 67204. To get in contact with the staff at the center people can call (316) 303-8181.