WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Joe McDowell from the Sedgwick County Zoo showed off a corn snake.

They are slender, orange or brownish-yellow snakes with a pattern of large, red blotches outlined in black down their back.

Corn snakes are found in the eastern United States from southern New Jersey to Florida, into Louisiana and parts of Kentucky.

These constrictors bite their prey to get a firm grip, then quickly coil themselves around their meal, squeezing tightly until the prey is subdued