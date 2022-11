WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Matt Fouts from Tanganyika Wildlife Park brought two turtles to show on Wednesday’s segment.

He also talked about the upcoming Safari of Lights show. It is a drive-thru holiday light show fundraiser that supports the animals of the park throughout our closed winter months.

The event runs from Nov. 25 to Jan. 1. Reservations are required. The cost is $20 per car Sunday – Thursday and $25 per car on Friday – Saturday.