Wildfire forces evacuations in southeast Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A wildfire in southeast Kansas has initiated mandatory evacuations for residents south and east of Longton.
The wildfire sparked near Elk and Chautauqua County line. This happened on Tuesday at around 9 p.m.
The evacuation does not include residents in the City of Longton.
The red cross is setting up a shelter at Elk Valley High School.
