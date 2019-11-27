Wildfire forces evacuations in southeast Kansas

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A wildfire in southeast Kansas has initiated mandatory evacuations for residents south and east of Longton.

The wildfire sparked near Elk and Chautauqua County line. This happened on Tuesday at around 9 p.m.

The evacuation does not include residents in the City of Longton.

The red cross is setting up a shelter at Elk Valley High School.

