Wildfire burns in Reno County

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Clouds of smoke rise above Reno County, as a wildfire burns near K-17 and Arlington just northeast of Castleton and south of Darlow. Firefighters are at the scene.

South-central Kansas is currently under a Red Flag Warning, which means that critical fire weather conditions are occurring or will occur. A combination of strong winds, low humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to the behavior. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

This warning covers Hutchinson, Wichita, Chanute, Coffeyville, Medicine Lodge, Emporia, parts of Oklahoma, and everywhere in between.

Outdoor burning is not recommended during Red Flag Warnings or Fire Weather Watch.

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.