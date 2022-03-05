RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — This is a high fire danger day for many areas. There are fires and evacuations underway now.

Burrton High School is currently open for evacuees from the fire. The address is 105 E. Lincoln St., Burrton, Kansas, 67020.

An update from Harvey County: As of 3:30 p.m. Saturday the sheriff is asking people to evacuate from highway 50 to NW 60th and the county line to Willow Lake Road.

The Harvey county sheriff’s department is also helping evacuate residents in some of those areas.

Authorities are also asking residents of Reno and Harvey Counties to evacuate if they live in the following areas:

Reno County – Evacuate homes from 30th to U.S. Highway 50 from

Buhler or Haven Road to Burmac Road

Harvey County – Immediate evacuation requested from U.S. Highway

50 to Northwest 48th from Woodbury to Sandhill Road

Harvey County Emergency Managers say that Harvey County will need to be ready to evacuate from 1st to 48th Rd. west of Sandhill.

There are currently fires in between Buhler and Burrton, east of Hutchinson, and outside of Newton.

Newton and surrounding crews are working a fire north of Highway 50 and west of Newton.

Andover Fire Rescue also said it is battling fires in Butler County as well. They say there are two structure fires and two grass fires involved.

Smoke rises east of Hutchinson

KSN has crews on all scenes and will update this story as more information comes available.