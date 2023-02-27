WESTERN Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Forest Service is warning people to stay diligent even with the recent rain hitting the Sunflower State.

Rodney Redinger with the Kansas Forest Service said any rain can help, but the dry conditions can soak up moisture quickly, allowing for fires to happen.

Several counties in Southwest Kansas have red flag warnings for Tuesday.

Redinger said even though we got rain, this is not a time to let your guard down, especially with brush piles.

“Everybody is always antsy to get those burned, and if people can wait till after green up, maybe the first part of June or something, to burn their brush piles, that can be extremely helpful from preventing any new starts from happening,” said Kansas Forest Service Assistant Fire Management Officer of Operations Rodney Redinger.

He said most of the fires they respond to are accidental.

To prepare your home, Redinger recommends cleaning out your gutters and raking up any leaves.

With this nicer weather, if you do plan to work outside, Redinger recommends you keep water nearby just in case a fire starts.