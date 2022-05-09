DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — Economic opportunity or a nuisance? Citizens of Derby are speaking out about a proposed development that could bring new living spaces and entertainment to the city. It will be up for discussion on Tuesday.

Some people who live in the Derby area said they had mixed opinions about what might soon be right by the Target and almost finished Derby Sports Zone. Some parents shared excitement for a new place to take their kids, while others do not want their tax dollars to go to something like this development.

According to the city manager, new senior apartments will be included in this plan, which will meet a need in the community.

“Our apartments here in Derby are pretty full a lot of the time, so more apartments are wanted and needed, and senior housing,” said Kiel Mangus, Derby City Manager. “Something that we’ve seen a lot of [is] patio homes, zero lot kind of housing come in, and there’s more needed,” said Kiel Mangus, Derby City Manager.

Over the past few years, other development projects have passed from this STAR bond like the Field Station: Dinosaurs park, Rock Regional Medical and the Derby Sports Zone, which is almost done. The City manager said this is meant to drive economic growth.

“The intent is to draw within a certain radius to help bring dollars. Obviously, Derby, we benefit from that through property taxes and other amenity things that come in from things that are built in the district,” said Mangus.

At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, people will be able to voice their opinions for and against this potential development.