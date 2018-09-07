Will fans show up if a Triple-A team comes to Wichita?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The mayor's announcement about bringing Triple-A baseball back to Wichita was more than just about baseball, it was about the city's economy.

With other pro baseball teams having left the city in the past the question is, will you go to the games?

"I don't know if I would want to pay to go see a baseball game for a team I am not invested in," says Wichitan Nora Sanchez.

The city released a rendering today. it's a start.

"If I was going to go to a game anywhere it would be there," says James Rhiley.

Melissa Templin adds, "I think it would be awesome and something else to do."

Not a bad day for the city to announce a new baseball team. So, would you go to a minor league, triple-A baseball game if the city could offer it?

Rhiley says, "I grew with it. I don't really follow any sports that much but it is good time. You know, being outside, drinking beer, eating junk food, but being out in public."

That's a yes from Rhiley and his buddy but Sanchez is a tough sell.

"I would probably go maybe once," says Sanchez.

"I lived in St. Louis for a long time so I always went and watched the Cardinals. I like going to games but I like going to big stadium games," explains Sanchez.

Bigger and better is what the city says the stadium will be, spending about $70 million on it to lure a team and fans in.



The city's MVP? The Arkansas river.

"We've been turing our backs on this river for decades and decades and now we're embracing the river as the great amenity it should be," says Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell.

So will it be enough?

"I think that would be awesome for the downtown area to develop more. I would help tourism out and help bring more people from out of town," says Melissa Templin.

The last affiliated team who played in Wichita, the Wranglers, left about a decade ago for a new stadium in Arkansas. So is it Wichita's turn to steal the spotlight?

"It is a good question," says Rhiley.

Crystal Harper adds, "I already go to the games."

Even with the people who told say they would not go to a baseball game, all of them say the Delano is in need of a boost and a new stadium and team could be the catalyst the area needs.