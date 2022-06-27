WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some say gas prices could keep falling, even with demand very high for the 4th of July.

“It’s possible,” said Jana Tidwell with AAA Public Affairs.

AAA tracks gas and oil prices.

“The upcoming 4th of July weekend will reach travel volumes of close to pre-pandemic levels,” explained Tidwell. “Meaning we will see the highest travel volume this year for the holiday that we’ve seen since 2019.”

AAA shows gas prices down over the last few weeks. But demand is on the rise.

“Supply and demand pushes gas prices higher,” said Tidwell. “Crude oil was another main contributing factor.”

And crude oil prices have fallen a few bucks a barrel recently.

Some experts explain if prices do not move higher over the 4th of July, that could be a good omen for long-term lower prices.

“Prices are not expected to plunge, no,” said Tidwell. “This weekend will be interesting to watch.”

Tidwell says demand is skyrocketing leading up to the 4th of July.

“Of Kansans who say they will travel for the 4th, 84% say they will take a road trip of at least 50 miles,” said Tidwell. “I wish we had a crystal ball, but what happens with prices over the holiday will be an indicator of where things will go with those prices.”