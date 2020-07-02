Will masks be required in Old Town bars? Some say yes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – If you are planning to go to Heroes Sports Bar and Grill this weekend plan to have a new accessory. Governor Laura Kelly’s Executive Order to mandate Kansans wear masks in public places goes into affect Friday, July 3.

While some owners are waiting for more details. Heroes is already deciding to require masks for everyone. “Even though the police is not enforcing it, we definitely need the safety for everybody else,” said Mike Mansour, Owner of Heroes Sports Bar and Grill.

Mansour says they will have masks available for any guests who do not have one already. They will also be limiting people to make sure full capacity isn’t reached. “We don’t want to spread the virus more than what it is right now. So we want to control it, we want to stay open. It’s a key,” he said.

Others in Old Town like XY Bar say a mask mandate, unless enforced, is out of the question. “I don’t think that’s realistic for us being a bar,” said Chad Porter, Owner of XY Bar.

Porter says that all of their staff will be required to wear masks. As for the guests, he says it will be up to them, “We haven’t had any cases at any of our bars since all of this has gone on that we are aware of and we just leave it up to them to make the best decisions that they can make.”

“If they wanna wear a mask, they can wear a mask. If not, they’re still welcome to be in there,” he said.

With the mask mandate aside, both bars believe they are doing what they can to keep Old Town nightlife going. “We see a lot of states and a lot of counties now trying to shut down bars and all that. We don’t want all that to happen again,” said Mansour.



“We’re doing as much as we can to make that happen but I’m not going to go over the line with it,” said Porter.

As of Wednesday, July 1, Industry and Fever Nightlife say they are still figuring out their plans. Waiting for details of the official order to be released from Governor Kelly and to see whether the county will enforce it or not.

LATEST STORIES: