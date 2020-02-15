Wind Surge leaders hope to hire at least 500 new part-time employees

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Today is the last day for the Wind Surge job fair. Leaders at Wind Surge hope to hire at least 500 new employees for their part-time seasonal positions. People are able to walk into the Work Force Alliance Center this morning starting off at 9 a.m.. All they have to do is wait for their turn, apply for the job they desire, and show their identification.

Both the Wind Surge family and the Work Force Alliance Center are offering several jobs positions, starting from ticket takers, to fan host.

“Food and beverage, cooks, cashiers, runners, and then you know the baseball side we’ll have fan hosts and ushers and ticket takers. So we encourage anyone looking for some part-time seasonal work in a fun atmosphere to come to the Work Force Alliance Center tomorrow between 9 and noon,” said SVP, General Manager for Wichita Wind Surge, Jared Forma.

The pay rates for the part-time jobs do vary, however, they typically start at nine dollars an hour. The jobs will more than likely run though the 70 home baseball games.

“Again we did one part of the job fair so far and we got between 150- 200 folks on board already and so we are hoping we get another 300 to 400 will come out this Saturday,” added Forma.

The Work Force Alliance Center will open their doors at 9 a.m. this Saturday and close at 12 p.m. for the final Wind Surge job fair.