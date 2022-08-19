WICHITA, Kan. (Wind Surge Communications) — Daniel Gossett’s no-hitter led the Wind Surge to a 3-0 victory over the Tulsa Drillers on Friday night in front of 7,709 fans at Riverfront Stadium.

The Surge remain in first place and lead three games to one in the series. The Surge have won 12 of their last 14 games.

Gossett made his eleventh start on the mound for Wichita and pitched nine scoreless innings, allowing zero hits on three walks, and tallied eleven strikeouts to earn the win and improve to (2-1) for the first no-hitter in franchise history and of Gossett’s career.

Gossett delivers Wichita its first nine-inning complete game as he delivered 120 pitches.

Anthony Prato made a leaping catch against the wall to keep the no-hit bid alive to lead off the ninth. The Surge took an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning courtesy of a two-run homer from Anthony Prato.

Prato finished two for four with two RBIs in the game. Alex Isola extended Wichita’s lead to 3-0 as he hit a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning off of Drillers reliever Adolfo Ramirez.