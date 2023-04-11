WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Wind Surge brought in a record-breaking crowd during their season opener on Tuesday evening.

Wind Surge President Jay Miller said there were 9,000 to 10,000 people present. He explained that the compelling environment on opening day is what brings the city together.

Wind Surge 2023 Home Opener (KSN Photo)

“It’s opening day, the grass is greener, the hot dogs taste better. Opening day is just special because it’s families,” said Miller.

Many fans around Wichita look forward to the ballpark experience each year.

“I don’t think we’ve missed an opening day since Wind Surge has been here. So, we had to come out and support,” said Marcy Urban.

“I think just the excitement of supporting the Delano community and supporting Wichita. You just feel a lot of energy in the room. And it’s much nicer than last year when it was freezing out here,” added Dalton Glasscock.

“Couldn’t ask for a better day with the weather and everything,” said Joseph Kapps and Stephoni O’Neal, “It’s exciting to come. To see a sport that we love and we enjoy it. We get to spend time together.”

“Having some quality time here together and just enjoying the beautiful weather here in Wichita,” said John and Christina Covey.

Along with the family environment in the stadium, the Wind Surge plays hard for their fans.

“The last two years, we’ve really been one of the two best teams in the league. And it looks like that’s going to play out this year, too,” said Miller. “Everybody that comes out and they see a lot of people here that they haven’t seen in a while, they see them at the ballpark. And that just makes you feel good.”

The Wind Surge will be playing their next five games at home every day this week.