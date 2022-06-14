WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) – If you’ve ever taken an ambulance, you know the bill can be expensive. For one EMS service in Winfield, customers will see an even bigger bill.

The Winfield EMS Coordinator says there was some concern from residents about this increase in fees, but he says they may not see it as it will go through insurance first.

“With those increases in [the] cost of fees, we hope we can generate a revenue off of the insurances, which EMS is not fully paid or funded by taxpayers. We can generate some revenue from reimbursement from those insurances,” said Brad Klein, Winfield EMS Coordinator.

Due to increasing vendor costs and rising gas prices, four flat-rate EMS fees are raised, as well as the milage rate, which increased from $18 to $22 per loaded mile. They also added a new “treat no transport” fee for patients who are just treated in the ambulance, which is $100.

“It’s unfortunate we have to increase and do that, but it’s something that I think will benefit the patients in the long run by more training, more better equipment, and everything that we can take care of them,” said Klein.

These rate increases will begin on July 1.