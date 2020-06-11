Winds blew through western Kansas with force, leaving damage behind

SCOTT COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Hurricane-force winds hit parts of western Kansas Tuesday. The strong gusts resulted in an aftermath of damage.

Wind gusts topped out at 78 mile per hour at Scott State Lake near Scott City.

At Camp Christy, just two miles south, the winds hit the camp hard.

With numerous limbs on the ground, the main damage came from a large tree that fell across a camp bridge, leaving parts of the bridge destroyed.

“There’s definitely damage to the bridge boards on what would be the east side of the bridge so that’ll take, even after the storm damage is cleared off it looks like the bridge is going to need a little bit of work,” said Danielle Massaglia, Manager of Camp Christy.

After speaking with the camp manager, she says they are looking at a long next couple days of cleanup, but are grateful that there wasn’t any severe structural damage to their buildings on the campsite.